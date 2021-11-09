Formula One bans bodyguards from grid after Megan Thee Stallion incident, TV host says

Megan Thee Stallion will have to go solo the next time she wants to check out a Formula One event.

The series has reportedly put new rules into effect that ban bodyguards from accompanying celebrities onto the starting grid after a minor altercation that took place at the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas between members of the rapper's staff and a Sky Sports TV reporter.

Former Formula One driver and commentator Martin Brundle was doing live interviews on the grid during pre-race programming when he approached Megan Thee Stallion and one of her bodyguards tried to block him from getting near her. After she gestured for the staffer to allow it and started talking to Brundle, who asked her if she had a rap about Formula One, a second staffer with bleached blonde hair got between the two of them and told Brundle he can't do that.

Brundle told him, "I can do that, 'cause I did," but disengaged from the conversation.

"She seemed very happy to talk, didn't she? That was very nice of her and I appreciate that," he continued as he walked away.

The televised incident blew up on social media and caused several debates about whether celebrities without tangible connections to the sport should be allowed on the grid at all.

Brundle now says that not only aren't bodyguards allowed anymore, but anyone who wants access to the grid must agree to do short interviews with him while there, according to Planet F1.

"It must be the ‘Brundle clause’ and they are obliged to talk to me. I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest," Brundle said on Sky Sports.

Formula One has not responded to a request for comment or clarification on the new rule from Fox News Autos.

"I like to call out some of the celebs I think are just using the grid a little bit, if I’m honest. They don’t really have a passion," Brundle added.

"I know there are millions of fans at home going ‘I should be on that grid. I’m a massive Formula 1 fan, not them’."

The 62-year-old is a veteran of 158 Formula One races with two second-place finishes as his best results.

"But my claim to fame at last. I get ignored by Megan Thee Stallion, I get biffed out of the way by a man mountain and then told off by a Malfoy lookalike who doubtless was on his first ever time to a Formula 1 grid," Brundle said.