Formula One Monaco Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Formula One has added three races to its upcoming list of coronavirus-related cancellations, including the marquee Monaco Grand Prix that was scheduled for May 24.

The racing series had already put off events in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China, but is now adding the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco races to the list.

Replacement dates for all of the races are being investigated, but the earliest that the series will resume is April 7 in Azerbaijan.

NASCAR SEASON GOING VIRTUAL THROUGH MAY 3 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATIONS

The teams and sanctioning body have also agreed to delay the introduction of the new cars planned for the 2021 season and to continue using the 2020 regulations for another year. The cars were due for a major technical revamp aimed at improving the completion and reducing costs that will now take place in 2022.

NASCAR and IndyCar have also postponed their seasons until May at the earliest, while the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been tentatively rescheduled from June to September.

