Formula One Japanese Grand Prix canceled due to coronavirus 'complexities'

The Formula One Japanese Grand Prix scheduled for Oct. 10 has been cancelled due to the continuing issues of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," the series announced in a statement.

"Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks."

The season has already seen the cancellation of races in Australia and Singapore and the fate of the Chinese Grand Prix originally scheduled for April in Shanghai remains up in the air.

The cancellation of the Japanese race comes less than two weeks after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics, which were held under strict protocols.

New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics, which finished on Aug. 8, although medical experts said the surge was not directly linked to the Games.

The Japanese Grand Prix was also canceled in 2020 and was last held in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report