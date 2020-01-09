Ford's four-wheel steering system could make big trucks drive small

The F-Series truck may be going four-wheeling in a different way than usual.

Ford has filed for a patent on a rear-wheel steering mechanism that could make its big pickups feel smaller, as recently uncovered by PatentSwarm.com.

Four-wheel steering systems are used on a few performance models from brands such as Acura, Lexus, Porsche and Lamborghini and are aimed at improving both high-speed stability and making them easier to turn at low speeds, the latter of which is particularly advantageous for a large truck.

General Motors launched a Quadrasteer system on its full-size trucks in 2002 that reduced the turning circle by about 10 feet, but the feature was a costly option that didn’t sell well and was discontinued in 2005.

Ford’s patent depicts its version begin used on an F-Series Super Duty and describes a system that includes an electric actuator mounted to the backside of the solid axle that turns the steering knuckles through a series of links and rods as an alternative to the more conventional rack-and-pinion setup used by GM.

Ford has not confirmed any plans to put it into production, but the filing suggests that it thinks it’s on to something with its take on the technology.

Ford just updated the F-Series Super Duty for 2020 without the feature, so it could be a while before we find out for sure, but a new F-150 is expected to debut in 2021 and there’s no reason it couldn’t use it, too.