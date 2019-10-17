Ford's electric 'Mustang-inspired' SUV will come with 2 years of charging

Ford is adding some juice to its electric car plans.

The automaker has announced that its upcoming battery-powered “Mustang-inspired” SUV will come with two years of complimentary charging at a network of over 12,000 stations in North America.

Encompassing over 35,000 plugs, the network is a collaboration with Volkswagen-owned Electrify America that includes a growing number of 150-kilowatt fast chargers that are good for an 80 percent fill-up in 45 minutes.

Varying amounts of “free” public charging have become a common incentive included with new electric vehicles from Tesla, Nissan and other brands.

Additional locations run by Greenlots are expected to be added to Ford’s program, which is integrated into an app that can navigate to available chargers and be used to pay after the two-year period is up.

The vehicle will also come with a mobile charging cable that can be used with 120-volt and 240-volt home outlets, providing 3 miles and 22 miles worth of power per hour, respectively. An optional 48-amp home charging station will be offered that can recharge at a speed of 32 miles per hour.

Ford’s high performance SUV is expected to debut at the L.A. Auto Show this November, with deliveries following next year. Along with the Mustang-inspired styling, it promises a range of over 300 miles per charge and the ability to “go like hell.” Several all-electric models will follow over the next few years, including an F-Series pickup, and Ford said the complimentary charging plan will apply to all of them.

