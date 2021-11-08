Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Ford is sold out of electric motors for custom cars

1978 F-100 Eluminator showcased the tech

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Ford unveils V8 Bronco and electric 1978 F-100 Eluminator Video

Ford unveils V8 Bronco and electric 1978 F-100 Eluminator

Ford Performance Global Director Mark Rushbrook enters The Fox Garage to talk about the new Bronco DR race truck and 1978 F-100 Eluminiator electric pickup

Turns out old trucks are good for something … selling new technology.

This 1978 F-100 was equipped with two Eluminators to showcase the technology.

This 1978 F-100 was equipped with two Eluminators to showcase the technology. (Ford)

Just days after Ford unveiled a 1978 F-100 pickup converted to electric drive using its new Eluminator crate motor for custom car builds, the $3,900 part has sold out.

The 281 hp motor is the same one featured in the Mustang Mach-E GT electric SUV and was originally listed in the Ford Performance catalog in August, but gained new attention courtesy of the F-100.

The Eluminator is rated at a maximum of 281 hp.

The Eluminator is rated at a maximum of 281 hp. (Ford)

The truck was a star of the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas and features two of the motors, plus the battery and power controls from the Mustang Mach-E GT.

Ford Performance does not yet sell a battery and power controls, requiring builders to source their own, but said it would be adding them to the catalog in the future.

The Eluminator requires power controls and a battery to work.

The Eluminator requires power controls and a battery to work. (Ford)

"That is coming soon from us, the ability to have a controller with the ability to calibrate it into your vehicle and then ultimately a battery pack," Ford Performance Global Director Mark Rushbrook told Fox News Autos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Ford spokesman would not confirm how many Eluminators have been sold, but said that "demand has exceeded expectations" and that customers can sign up to be notified when the next batch arrives.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos