Ford recalling 1.2 million Explorers for suspension issue

Ford is recalling more than 1.2 million Explorer SUVs due to a suspension defect.

The automaker said that a rear toe link that can break and reduce steering control. The issue has been tied to at least one minor accident that did not result in an injury. Explorers built between 2011 and 2017 are subject to the recall.

The news comes just weeks before Ford is set to launch an all-new version of the Explorer in July.

Ford also announced a second recall for 123,000 2013 F-150 pickups with V8 engines for a transmission software update to prevent unintended shifts into first gear after a previous fix didn’t work.

