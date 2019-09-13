Ford attempts to break Mustang parade record with 1,326 pony cars

While Porsche and Tesla were making the headlines with talk of speed records, Ford was trying to break one that involved just cruising around.

The automaker organized what could be the largest parade of Mustangs ever on Sept. 7, by gathering 1,326 of the privately owned cars at its testing facility in Belgium, which is the largest European market for the Mustang. That was more than the previous mark of 960 cars that was set in Mexico in 2017, and it wasn’t as simple as filling up a parking lot.



To meet Guinness regulations for a record – which are kept for most car brands and many model types – the cars had to be driven in a continuous convoy with no more than 20 meters between any two. Earlier this year an attempt to break the record for Volvos was denied because it was determined that several of the 1,574 cars in the parade were too far apart.

However, a Ford spokesman told Fox News Autos that a Guinness representative was not present at the Belgium event and that it had not yet submitted an application and evidence for certification.

While the Mustang total looks impressive, it’s still shy of the all-time Ford record that was set in Bulgaria in 2016, when 1,527 various models drove in a parade that was over 12 miles long.

