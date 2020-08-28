Ford Mustang Mach-E's artificial 'engine' noise remixed into electronic song

“Mustang Sally” it ain’t.

Ford has collaborated with electronic music artist Matthew Dear to create a song by remixing the “engine” sounds of the electric Mustang Mach-E, which are already electronic.

The car plays an artificial audio track in the cabin and outside of it as you drive to make up for the lack of noise generated by its electric motors. The sounds are keyed to the mode the car is in, with some based on the rumble of a V8 engine. Dear’s experimental track is called “New Breed,” because, you know, it’s an electric horse.

“You might arrive by a whisper, or find it’s time to engage,” the multi-layered lyric track goes, name-dropping two of the modes. “Electric and impulsive. I am a New Breed.”

The song is currently available on most major streaming media platforms. A Ford representative said it is a standalone project and not currently planned to be used in any traditional commercials for the car.

We’ll have to see the four-door Mach-E inspires Vanilla Ice to do a 21st century edition of his 1990 V8 Mustang tribute, “Rollin in My 5.0.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP