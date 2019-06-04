Ford is killing the Fusion Sport sedan in favor of high performance SUVs

Ford is discontinuing its last sports sedan as the company continues shifting its lineup toward trucks and SUVS.

The Fusion Sport will be eliminated from the lineup for 2020. Its pending demise follows that of the Taurus SHO, which ended production with the entire Taurus line in March.

A company spokesperson confirmed the move to CarsDirect.com, saying it will allow Ford to focus on the most popular trim levels in the Fusion’s final year of production.

The 325 hp Sport is the only Fusion powered by a V6 engine. The rest feature four-cylinder motors.

Introduced in the 2017 model year, it sits at the top of the Fusion lineup with a current starting price of $41,655 and features all-wheel-drive, unique bodywork, a sport tuned suspension and other performance enhancements.

Ford is already beefing up its high performance family car alternatives, however, with the upcoming Explorer ST and recently introduced Edge ST, which uses an even more powerful version of the Fusion Sport's engine while delivering more room and better fuel economy at a base price of $43,450, and the