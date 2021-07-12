Ford F-150 diesel dropped ahead of electric push

The Ford F-150 is done with diesel.

The Power Stroke 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 will be discontinued as an option on the full-size truck at the end of the 2021 model year, Ford confirmed to Fox News Autos.

Ford launched its first diesel-powered F-150 in 2018 with the promise of improved fuel economy combined with high levels of torque that would make it a good option for customers who often use their trucks for highway towing. Muscle Cars and Trucks first reported the news of the motor's demise.

"Our customers overwhelmingly order our EcoBoost V6 gasoline engines, which is why we are removing the diesel from our lineup. For customers who need maximum towing torque, we now offer the F-150 PowerBoost as the ideal combination of capability, power and fuel efficiency, which wasn’t available when Power Stroke was introduced," a Ford spokeswoman told Fox News Autos.

The PowerBoost hybrid was added to the lineup for the 2021 model year and costs $500 less than the Power Stroke while being both more powerful and efficient, with an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 24 mpg in four-wheel-drive models compared to 23 mpg for the diesel.

Along with the hybrid, Ford is set to begin sales of the all-electric F-150 Lightning in 2022.

Ford has not released exact sales figures for the F-150 Power Stroke, but the Diesel Technology Forum estimates that it sold just 6,349 in the first quarter of 2021 among 203,797 total F-Series sales.

Ram and GM continue to offer diesel options in their light-duty full-size models.