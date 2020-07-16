Expand / Collapse search
Bad slip? Ford erasing Wrangler name from new Bronco's tires

No free rides

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is bringing back the Bronco as a lineup of SUVs aimed at off-road and outdoors enthusiasts.

Ford isn't giving Jeep a free ride.

Among the tires offered on the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco SUV are a set of Goodyear Wranglers.

Unfortunately, the mud terrain tires share a name with the Bronco's arch-rival, the Jeep Wrangler SUV.

Ford is aware of the awkward situation, and a company spokesman told Motor1 that a solution is in the works. Apparently Goodyear is going to supply Ford with tires that have the Wrangler name removed from the outer sidewall so that it won't be visible when they're mounted on the truck. It'll still be on the inside, however.

The tires are an option on the Badlands trim level and part of the Sasquatch off-road package that comes standard on the Wildtrak and limited-production First Edition, which is already sold out.

Other Broncos come with General Tire and BF Goodrich tires with names like Dueler and General Grabber that don't cause the same sort of conflict for the brand.

Coincidentally, it turns out that one of the names considered for the original 1966 Ford Bronco was Wrangler, before the company decided to stick with the equestrian theme set by the Mustang.

