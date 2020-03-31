Expand / Collapse search
Ford delays manufacturing restart indefinitely, but will build ventilators for coronavirus fight

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford will delay the reopening of its North American manufacturing facilities indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after the automaker last Thursday set an April 14 target date for the resumption of operations at several U.S. locations.

UAW president Rory Gamble applauded Ford’s decision, saying it is the right one “for our members, their families and our nation.”

One exception to the suspension will be Ford’s Rawsonville, Mich., components plant, which is being retooled to manufacture an Airton-designed ventilator in partnership with GE beginning on April 20. Approximately 500 paid-volunteer members of the UAW will work at the facility.

The companies said on Monday that they are aiming to produce 50,000 of the units for the coronavirus response by July 4.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu