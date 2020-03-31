Ford delays manufacturing restart indefinitely, but will build ventilators for coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ford will delay the reopening of its North American manufacturing facilities indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after the automaker last Thursday set an April 14 target date for the resumption of operations at several U.S. locations.

UAW president Rory Gamble applauded Ford’s decision, saying it is the right one “for our members, their families and our nation.”

One exception to the suspension will be Ford’s Rawsonville, Mich., components plant, which is being retooled to manufacture an Airton-designed ventilator in partnership with GE beginning on April 20. Approximately 500 paid-volunteer members of the UAW will work at the facility.

The companies said on Monday that they are aiming to produce 50,000 of the units for the coronavirus response by July 4.

