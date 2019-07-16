Expand / Collapse search
Ford dealer's retro package adds 1970s style to the F-150 pickup

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is working on an electric F-150 pickup that will be going on sale in a couple of years, but its powertrain isn't the only thing that makes it special. A prototype spotted on public roads reveals it may also have a fully-independent suspension.

Old trucks are the new thing. That is to say, new trucks that look like old trucks are the new thing.

Dealers across the country are getting national attention by offering custom appearance packages that transform 21st-century pickups with 1970s style, like Blake Greenfield Chevrolet’s Silverado “Cheyenne Big 10” and Sleepy Hollow Jeep’s “Honcho” Gladiator.

The latest making the rounds is Cincinnati’s Beechmont Ford’s Retro BFP F-150, which combines a 3.5-inch lift with polished 17-inch Mickey Thompson wheels wrapped in chunky 35-inch all-terrain tires, a Black Horse roll bar equipped with KC HiLites, and pearl white inserts to create a two-tone look.

Beechmont offers the package on virtually any F-150, and includes a Roush cat-back exhaust on models fitted with the 5.0-liter V8, but suggests starting with an XLT or XLT Chrome trim-level truck for the best throwback effect. The dealer told The Drive that pricing starts at $9,995. It also offers a host of performance upgrades that can be added, including a Roush supercharger kit good for 725 hp.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu