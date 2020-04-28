Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

The new Ford Bronco may be a G.O.A.T.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford Bronco R entering Baja 1000 ahead of retail revivalVideo

Ford Bronco R entering Baja 1000 ahead of retail revival

Ford is entering a racing version of its Bronco R in the 2019 Baja 1000 ahead of its spring retail revival. The Bronco R features a modern design based on the 1966 original’s boxy styling.

Will the new Ford Bronco be a G.O.A.T.?

Ford certainly hopes it will be the Greatest SUV Of All Time, and able to scramble over any terrain with ease, possibly thanks to a new suspension system the automaker recently patented.

The filing was uncovered by the Bronco6G fan forum, and describes a computer-controlled active suspension that monitors the surface, weather, surrounding traffic and even the music being played in the vehicle to optimize its operation.

The patent describes a long list of modes ranging from Daredevil for high performance off-road driving to Cradle, which modifies the ride quality to help soothe a sleeping child. A hill-climbing mode dips the front suspension to give the driver a better view of the trail ahead.

THE FORD BRONCO WAS ALMOST CALLED THE WRANGLER

Music mode can change the vehicle ride height to match the tunes coming out of the stereo and Office quiets things down and smooths out the ride to make it easier for anyone working inside. It can even tell the difference between an expert and novice driver and adjust itself in concert with the drivetrain and other driver aid systems accordingly.

But while the patent covers the technology, Ford also filed a trademark in March for the name G.O.A.T. Modes that covers “drive systems comprised of automatic controls for vehicle chassis and powertrain controllers, integrated as an integral part of a passenger vehicle.”

(The Bronco R race truck revealed last fall offers a hint at what the production truck will look like.)

Neither mentions the Bronco specifically, but they sure sound like they go together. Ford has revealed few technical details about the upcoming model, but has previously said it will debut the production version this spring and Dave Pericak, the Global Director of Ford Icons, told Fox News Autos we’ll be “seeing it in the near future.”

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.