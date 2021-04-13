Ford Bronco 6x6 with three row seating revealed for $399,000

The Ford Bronco is coming back in a big way, literally in one case.

Ford truck specialist Maxlider Brothers Customs has begun taking orders for a 6x6 version of the 2021 Bronco.

Six-wheel trucks have become something of a thing in recent years, with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz AMG 6x6 and Hennessey Performance Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath blowing up Instagram accounts and bank accounts around the world.

Maxlider hasn’t offered a 6x6 before, but has built stretched four-door versions of the original Bronco with three rows of seats due to demand from owners who wanted to bring more of their family along to enjoy them with.

Details on the new one are still being developed, but it features a stretched frame that accommodates the extra axle and covered cargo area along with optional third row of seats.

"We've had a lot of interest already. Ford already has orders for 200,000 Broncos, so the novelty will eventually wear off and people will be looking for something unique," CEO Erik Barnlund told Fox News Autos.

Maxlider is also offering modified versions of the two-axle Bronco that include 4-inch lift kits, unique fender flares, and steel steps and bumpers and is investigating doing a 5.0-liter V8 version, which will not be an option from the factory.

The 6x6 project involves much more than bolting on a couple of parts, however, and comes with a price tag commensurate than the work required. While a loaded factory Bronco goes for around $64,000, the Maxlider 6x6 is priced at $399,000.