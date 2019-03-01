Florida driver critically injured in shocking hit-and-run rollover crash

A dramatic crash that caused a vehicle to flip multiple times into a Sarasota hotel parking lot -- and left a driver critically injured -- was caught on camera.

The crash happened outside the Lantern Inn and Suites Thursday morning. Security video from the hotel captured the accident, which showed 19-year-old Jackson Kelley's Audi driving on U.S. 41 when a Kia minivan turned into the street.

The video showed Kelley trying to avoid colliding with the van, but the minivan appeared to clip the driver's side of the car, causing the Audi to go airborne and flip over at least three times into the adjacent parking lot.

"It sounded like a big bomb went off," said Don Fuchs, who is visiting from Ohio.

Fuchs ran from his hotel room to help after the crash.

"I wanted to make sure he was all right, get him out of there before it caught on fire or anything," he said.

Kelley was unconscious and partially ejected from the car, which hit two other parked cars after going out of control. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

"We have a lot of children who come, who stay here on the weekends," said Linda Voss, who works at the hotel. "The parking lot could be crowded with kids. Luckily it happened early enough where there was no one out there."

After waiting for seven seconds, as others ran to help, the driver of the Kia left the scene.

Troopers have not yet been able to locate the driver.

"How do you do that? He doesn't know if the guy lived or died," Voss said.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the driver who fled the scene is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 941-751-8350.

