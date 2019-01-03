Flat tire caused car fire on drunk driver's car

The next time you get a flat tire, change it or you might get burned in a very literal fashion.

Police in Stamford, U.K., posted photos to twitter on Wednesday of a car that was engulfed in flames after they spotted it riding on a bare steel rim that was throwing sparks and pulled it over, SWNS reported.

Authorities had been alerted to a car weaving through traffic for miles and allege that the driver was drunk and operating the vehicle without a license.

No one was injured, but moments after the vehicle was stopped a fire ignited that completely burned the vehicle.

And the danger posed by this type of situation isn’t just to the occupants of the vehicle. Investigators determined that the massive and deadly Carr Fire that devastated Northern California was ignited by a car trailer with a flat tire that threw sparks into some roadside brush.

