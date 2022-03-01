Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Racing
Published

FIA cancels Sochi, Russia international drift racing event

The Intercontinental Drifting Cup was scheduled for June

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Vaughn Gittin Jr. is ready to sell you a Ford Mustang Video

Vaughn Gittin Jr. is ready to sell you a Ford Mustang

Vaughn Gittin Jr. doesn't just race a Ford Mustang, he designs and sells his own version of the American muscle car. Gary Gastelu met up with him at a Formula DRIFT competition to talk about his growing business

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) has canceled the upcoming Intercontinental Drifting Cup event that was to be held in Sochi, Russia.

The Intercontinental Drifting Cup was scheduled for June in Sochi.

The Intercontinental Drifting Cup was scheduled for June in Sochi. (FIA)

"The FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hopes for a swift resolution to the present situation," the motorsports governing body said.

The 2021 event was held in Riga, Latvia.

The 2021 event was held in Riga, Latvia. (FIA)

"However, in the current circumstances, it is not possible to hold the 2022 FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup, scheduled for the Sochi Autodrom this June. The thoughts of the FIA are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine."

Drift racers from around the world compete.

Drift racers from around the world compete. (FIA)

The FIA had previously canceled the World Touring Car Cup scheduled for August in Sochi, and Formula One called off its event in the city that was planned for September 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FIA's World Motorsports Council convened an "extraordinary" meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to broadly handle the issue of Russian drivers and teams competing it the series under its jurisdiction.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos