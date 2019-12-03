Expand / Collapse search
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi beats Disney to win 'World's Leading Theme Park' award

Ford may have beaten Ferrari, but in Disney V Ferrari, the Italian brand wins.

Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi was named the World’s Leading Theme Park at the 2019 World Travel Awards, ahead of Disneyland’s Paris, Shanghai and Florida parks, which were among the finalists.

The decade-old park is operated under license by Farah entertainment and boasts the world’s fastest roller coaster, the Formula Rossa, which uses a hydraulic launch system to accelerate its cars from 0-150 mph in less than five seconds.

The park also features the world’s largest spaceframe structure, a sweeping red roof with the Ferrari logo that’s large enough to cover 28 soccer fields.

Over a million people visit the park annually with single-day tickets starting at approximately $80.

