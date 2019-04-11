Expand / Collapse search
Farm find: Police recover trailer stolen in 2007

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News

Talk about persistence. Police in Kent, U.K, have recovered and returned a pickup truck trailer that was reported stolen from a rural area nearly 12 years ago.

The small hauler was discovered in a field 25 miles away from the scene of the crime last week after investigators made a “breakthrough” in the case. One man was arrested, but released without charges, according to SWNS.

The trailer was stolen from a rural road in Ashford in Sept. 2007. 

The trailer was stolen from a rural road in Ashford in Sept. 2007.  (Google Earth)

A police spokesman said that it “was reunited with its rightful owner much to their delight."

One local Tweeted: "Now that's what I call a great result. Good paperwork too!"

