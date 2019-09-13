Expand / Collapse search
Ewan McGregor is riding an electric Harley-Davidson Livewire across the Western Hemisphere, report says

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The LiveWire is one of the first battery-powered bikes from a major motorcycle maker and a dramatic departure for Harley-Davidson. Does it have the stuff to electrify the brand? Fox News Autos editor thew a leg over one to find out.

Ewan McGregor is on the way to Los Angeles. And it’s going to take a while.

Boorman and McGregor attended the electric Formula E racing series event in Rome this year.

Boorman and McGregor attended the electric Formula E racing series event in Rome this year. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The “Star Wars” actor is currently filming the adventure documentary series “Long Way Up” with his friend Charley Boorman. The pair, who previously circumnavigated the globe on motorcycles in “Long Way Round” and rode across Africa in “Long Way Down,” have apparently undertaken the journey from the tip of South America to southern California for the latest installment, using vastly different bikes than before.

The trip they took in 2004's "Long Way Round" ended in New York City.

The trip they took in 2004's "Long Way Round" ended in New York City. (M. Von Holden/FilmMagic)

Autoblog Argentina recently stumbled upon the production crew in Ushuaia, Tierra Del Fuego, and discovered that it is using all-electric Harley-Davidson Livewire motorcycles, customized for off-road use.

The $30,000 battery-powered bikes arent exactly a long-distance machine, with an urban range of 146 miles per charge -- under 100 miles on the highway. Nevertheless, they’re not the only electric vehicles making the trip.

The team was also accompanied by prototypes for the upcoming Rivian R1T, a 4x4 electric pickup set to go into production next year with backing from Ford and Amazon and a range of more than 400 miles per charge.

The Rivian R1T is the electric pickup of the near futureVideo

Considering they have 10,000 miles or more to travel and not much of a charging infrastructure for much of the way, exactly how they’re going to pull this off with electric vehicles is unknown.

A Harley-Davidson spokeswoman told Fox News Autos the company had no comment on the reports, while Rivian has not yet responded to a request for comment,  but Boorman did say that there would be "surprises" and a "twist" on this trip, according to Motorcycle News.

A date for the premiere of the series has not been announced.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu