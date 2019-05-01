Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maintenance
Published

Engineer returns library book about building cars 45 years late

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Talk about procrastination. Robert Somaduroff checked out a book about building go-karts from a California public library but never got around to making one, so he decided to return it … nearly 45 years late.

The Sunnyvale Public Library posted the story to Facebook last week, complete with mug shot style photos of Somaduroff and an image of the library card showing a due date of September 25, likely in 1974.

The Mercury News reported that Somaduroff moved several times with the book, “Midget Motoring and Karting,” before ending up in Indianapolis, where he lives today. He decided it was finally time to bring it back when he was coming to the area to visit family last week, and paid the library’s maximum fine of $10.

And while he never did get around to constructing one of the cars from the book, Somaduroff did go on to become a professional engineer, according to his LinkedIn profile, and currently works Rolls-Royce. Not the car company, but the aircraft engine and power systems one.

Close enough.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu