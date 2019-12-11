Electric Porsche Taycan Turbo hit with disappointing 201-mile range rating

It looks like you won’t be taking a very long ride in the Porsche Taycan Turbo.

The electric sports sedan has received a range rating of just 201 miles per charge from the Environmental Protection Agency. That compares to 348 miles for a Tesla Model S Performance with 19-inch wheels and 326 miles with 20-inch wheels. The Taycan Turbo comes standard with 20-inch wheels and a 93-kilowatt-hour battery pack, while the Teslas have 100-kilowatt-hour packs.

The federal agency also gave the Porsche a lower energy efficiency rating of 69 MPGe, or miles per gallon equivalent, and the Teslas come in at 104 MPGe and 97 MPGe, respectively.

A Porsche spokesperson told TechCrunch: “We sought to build a true Porsche, balancing legendary performance our customers expect of our products with range sufficient to meet their everyday needs. The Taycan is a phenomenal car built to perform and drive as a Porsche should. We stand by that.”

Porsche has been touting the Taycan’s ability to be driven for long periods of time on a racetrack without any power loss, which has been an issue with the Teslas and some other electric vehicles.

U.S. prices for the Taycan Turbo start above $152,250, which is over $50,000 more than the Tesla Model S Performance. Porsche told Reuters that it already has 30,000 deposits and 10,000 firm orders in Europe alone, with plans to build just 20,000 cars for global sale in 2020.

EPA figures for the entry-level Taycan 4S and top of the line Taycan Turbo S have not been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP