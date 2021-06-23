Expand / Collapse search
Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT's 270-mile range beats estimate

Ford estimated the utility vehicle would go 250 miles per charge

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is more powerful and quicker than the V8-powered Mustang GT Coupe. Program Director Dave Pericak joins Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to explain how.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT can go the distance. Well, more of the distance than expected.

The upcoming electric utility vehicle has received a 270-mile range rating from the EPA, which is 20 miles more than Ford predicted.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT available early fall 2021. (Closed course. Professional driver. Do not attempt.)

A more powerful Performance Edition of the GT saw an even bigger boost on the official tests, from 235 miles to 260 miles per charge.

The GT is the top Mach-E trim and has a starting price of $61,000 before the federal $7,500 tax credit is deducted. Both versions use an 88 kilowatt-hour battery pack and have all-wheel-drive powertrains rated at 480 hp, with GT getting an increase in torque from 600 lb-ft to 634 lb-ft that makes it good for a 3.5 second sprint to 60 mph, according to Ford.

Ford's head of battery electric vehicles, Darren Palmer, said over half of the early orders have been for the Performance Edition.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos