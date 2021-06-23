Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT's 270-mile range beats estimate

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT can go the distance. Well, more of the distance than expected.

The upcoming electric utility vehicle has received a 270-mile range rating from the EPA, which is 20 miles more than Ford predicted.

A more powerful Performance Edition of the GT saw an even bigger boost on the official tests, from 235 miles to 260 miles per charge.

The GT is the top Mach-E trim and has a starting price of $61,000 before the federal $7,500 tax credit is deducted. Both versions use an 88 kilowatt-hour battery pack and have all-wheel-drive powertrains rated at 480 hp, with GT getting an increase in torque from 600 lb-ft to 634 lb-ft that makes it good for a 3.5 second sprint to 60 mph, according to Ford.

Ford's head of battery electric vehicles, Darren Palmer, said over half of the early orders have been for the Performance Edition.