Driver has 6 collisions in under 1 minute during apparent medical episode

This is the moment an elderly driver lost control at the wheel and crashed six times in one minute — hitting at least three cars and a number of walls.

CCTV footage shows the man pulling out at a road junction – and driving straight across into a pile of bins – before hitting a wall. The blue Toyota Aygo then reverses back onto the road at speed, straight into a black car.

Nearby shoppers run to help and the driver of the stricken black car gets out, but narrowly misses being hit when the Toyota lurches around him. It then plows head-on into another car on the road, reverses and spins around, before rocketing off the road again, crashing a fifth time.

Onlookers go to help — but the car zooms forward a final time, across the road, and appears to hit a wall.

It is believed the elderly motorist, believed to be in his 70s, suffered a medical issue at the wheel that led to the carnage in Handsworth, Birmingham, U.K. on Nov. 3.

A local man, 42, said: "The police said it was a 70-year-old man.

"My friend, who was in the accident, said when the guy came to a stop, his foot was still on the accelerator. My friend took his foot off. He had some kind of medical issue. It's a bit of a crazy situation," the man said.

"Four cars were damaged in total, including the man's," the friend continued. "And he hit three walls. He walked away from it though. It was very lucky."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Headingley Road at 1:53 p.m. on November 3rd, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a car that had collided with three stationary cars and a wall. We treated one patient at the scene, a man, who was the driver of the car before taking him to City Hospital for further assessment."

West Midlands Police said officers attended for traffic purposes.