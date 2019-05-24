Driving in flip-flops isn't illegal, but you can still be fined thousands if this happens

Contrary to a widely-held belief, driving in flip-flops is not specifically illegal in most places, including every U.S. state.

But it may still get you into trouble and put you on the hook for some big bucks.

That’s because if you’re wearing flip-flops or other loose footwear and they get caught on a pedal and cause an accident, you’re potentially facing a reckless driving or similar charge.

The Sun reports that fines in the U.K. start at 100 pounds, but can run as high as 5,000 pounds, or $6,500. Penalties vary state to state in the U.S., and usually aren’t quite so severe, but are still costly. It can be as much as $300 for first-time offenders in New York, and $1,000 plus 90 days in jail in California, depending on the severity of the incident.

You’ll want to be particularly careful if you’re heading to Virginia Beach, however, because reckless driving is a class one misdemeanor in the state that can result in a $2,500 fine and a year in jail.

And if you’re thinking that you’re better off taking your chances with inappropriate footwear because you don’t want to get caught driving barefoot, don’t worry because that’s not illegal in the U.S. either.