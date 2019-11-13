Driver rescued from car balanced on narrow pipe over ditch

He was walking the tightrope … in his car.

A driver in India found himself in a precarious situation when he reversed his vehicle over the edge of a deep drainage ditch and directly onto a narrow pipe crossing over it.

Video of the incident outside New Delhi shows passers-by helping the driver climb out of the window to safety with the car balanced on the bent pipe as it threatened to break.

According to SWNS, the man escaped the situation without injury.

