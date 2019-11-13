Expand / Collapse search
Driver rescued from car balanced on narrow pipe over ditch

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

He was walking the tightrope … in his car.

A driver in India found himself in a precarious situation when he reversed his vehicle over the edge of a deep drainage ditch and directly onto a narrow pipe crossing over it.

Video of the incident outside New Delhi shows passers-by helping the driver climb out of the window to safety with the car balanced on the bent pipe as it threatened to break.

According to SWNS, the man escaped the situation without injury.

