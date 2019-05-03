Driver passes DUI check, gets fined for having dog in lap

The only thing worse than getting stopped at a DUI checkpoint is getting busted when you do.

Especially if you haven’t been drinking.

A driver in New South Wales, Australia, who passed a random breathalyzer test, was issued a ticket for driving with a dog on his lap last month.

“Driving with an animal on your lap is extremely dangerous and can interfere with the driver's ability to control the vehicle,” the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command wrote on Facebook.

The fine for the offense was the equivalent of $312 and 3 points on his license, and he wasn’t the only one that was clueless on the violation. News.com.au reports that several commenters said that they had no idea the act was against the law.

The rules on unrestrained pets vary state to state in the U.S, with several including Hawaii and Arizona specifically banning pets from the driver’s lap or vicinity, according to Puppy Traffic School, while some treat a lap dog (or cat, or bird, etc.) as a distraction and others are more ambiguous about the act.

Outdoor outfitter Orvis maintains an interactive map with the status of regulations, but it’s best to double-check with your own state for the most up to date laws.