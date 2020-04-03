Coronavirus crisis forces NASCAR to delay next-generation car to 2022

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NASCAR’s next-generation car has been delayed to the 2022 season due to challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis.

The all-new spec chassis was slated to debut at the 2021 Daytona 500 and has been tested on track several times this year, but development has been hampered by the suspended NASCAR season and stay-at-home policies being initiated across the country.

We will continue to develop the Next Gen car, and a revised testing timeline will be shared when more information is available," said John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation, in a press release.

The all-new car features several radical departures from the current model, including an independent rear suspension, a six-speed sequential manual transmission, revised aerodynamics and single-lug 18-inch wheels.

NASCAR 3D-PRINTING FACE SHIELDS FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Probst has previously said the car could feature a hybrid powertrain at some tracks as soon as 2022, but did not comment on that possibility in regard to the delayed schedule.

Several drivers from across NASCAR's top three series are currently competing in the virtual eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series using the iRacing simulation platform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP