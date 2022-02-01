Tulsa police find $300,000 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby stripped and hidden in field

Police have recovered a rare 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 that was stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in early January, but it's a little worse for wear.

The muscle car was discovered last week in a rural area south of the city during an aerial search based on tips provided to detectives working on the case.

Police said the car was found hidden under brush and cardboard boxes, and photos show it covered with tarps. The doors, front fenders, hood and grille were stripped off and missing, but its 428-cubic-inch V8 was still in the car.

Only 2,048 GT500s were built in 1967, and prices for the cars range from $120,000 to $300,000 today, depending on their condition, according to Hagerty insurance.

Three people were arrested and charged in connection with the theft, including one who'd worked for a moving company the car's owner had hired, according to KTUL.

Police said more arrests are expected in the case and that the car will be returned to its owner.