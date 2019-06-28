Cops catch supercar driver speeding 10 minutes after he leaves dealership

A Canadian man who couldn’t drive 55, or even 56, ended up spending $36,300 per minute to take his new supercar for a spin.

The West Vancouver-area man was caught speeding in his $363,000 McLaren 600LT MSO just 10 minutes after picking it up from the dealership and had the car impounded, Global News Canada reported. Police say he was clocked doing 161 kph in a 90 kph zone on the Trans-Canada Highway. Those speeds convert roughly to 100 mph and 56 mph.

The 39-year-old was also fined $280 and had his car locked up for a week.

The 600LT is a high performance version of the McLaren 570S that is optimized for track driving. It is powered by a 592 hp twin-turbocharged V8, can accelerate to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, hit a top speed of 204 mph and costs $240,000 in stock form.

However, the impounded car is an even more hardcore version built by the McLaren Special Operations division that features additional carbon fiber parts to reduce weight, unique aerodynamic features and a signature roof-mounted air intake.

