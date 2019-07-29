Expand / Collapse search
Cops catch driver doing 90 mph with dog in lap

At least its head wasn’t hanging out of the window.

(SWNS)

Police in Kent, U.K., caught a 32-year-old driver doing 90 mph and tailgating with an unsecured dog sitting in his lap, SWNS reported.

(SWNS)

“You'd have to be completely barking to let your dog sit on your lap when driving on the M20, but to do it at 90mph whilst tailgating other motorists and trying to hound them out of your way is crazy,” Kent police tweeted with a photo of the pooch waiting on the dash of the VW minivan for them to finish writing its owner up.

"He was issued with a Traffic Offence Report for careless driving. This means he is under investigation and could face a fine or a driver training course," police added.

According to The Sun, U.K. law makes riding with an unrestrained pet an offense that can carry a fine of up to 5,000 pounds ($6,100).