This classic Ford Bronco is powered by an electric 'V8'

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Details on what the new Ford Bronco might look likeVideo

Ford is getting ready to unveil its new Bronco that will reportedly have full-time side mirrors and a fully-removable top.

It could’ve had a V8, but it just looks like it does.

(Gateway Bronco)

Gateway Bronco, an Illinois company that specializes in high-end resto-mods of the original Ford Bronco, has introduced a new conversion that replaces the Bronco’s gasoline engine with an electric motor unit designed to resemble a V8.

PATENT SUGGESTS NEW BRONCO WILL BE COMPLETELY TOPLESS

Gateway’s builds are licensed by Ford and start with an original truck that gets a frame-off restoration, upgraded modern suspension systems and interiors as fancy as the customer’s wallet is thick. Prices for this one start at $225,000.

(Electric GT)

The motor was designed by Electric GT of Chatsworth, Calif., to be an easy swap for a Ford V8 in a variety of applications, including the Bronco. It’s rated at 260 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. Gateway connects it to a six-speed manual transmission that drives a conventional 4x4 truck drivetrain with a two-range transfer case and locking front and rear differentials. It draws its power from a Tesla battery pack and can accelerate to 60 mph in a claimed 6.5 seconds. The standard model has a range of just 125 miles, but a 150-mile version with the “V8” is also available. For $275,000 you can step things up another notch.

(Gateway Bronco)

Gateway is also offering an Electric Supercharged Bronco that trades the transmission for a single-speed high performance Cascadia Motion motor rated at 485 hp and 365 lb-ft that's good for 0-to-60 mph in 4.8 seconds and comes with a 100 kilowatt-hour Tesla battery providing 200 miles of range.

(Zero Labs)

Believe it or not, there’s competition in this segment. This past spring, a startup called Zero Labs unveiled a $250,000 first-generation Bronco with an electric powertrain and a redesigned body that appears to be what someone from the 1960s must’ve though a truck of the future would look like.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu