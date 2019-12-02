Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Performance
Published

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer's $265G McLaren struck by runaway truck tire

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
McLaren's Supercar SequelVideo

McLaren's Supercar Sequel

Fox Car Report's Gary Gastelu takes the $265,500 McLaren 650S for a spin at the Monticello Motor Club.

Now that’s a strike.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer’s $265,500 McLaren sports car was wrecked last week when a runaway tire from a tractor-trailer crashed through the window of the Houston showroom it was parked in.

(Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Bauer posted a photo of the aftermath to Twitter that shows the 2016 650s sitting behind a broken window with the wheel and tire on top of its engine compartment.

“Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my Mclaren, I would’ve believed you. If you told me it would happen like THIS? I would’ve said you’re out of your mind,” Bauer wrote.

According to KHOU, the wheel came loose from a truck and rolled across the six-lane highway outside the dealership before smashing into a wall and continuing through the double-pane glass into the car.

(Google Earth)

Bauer is apparently insured by Allstate, as he tagged the company in the post and made a joke about its “Mayhem” commercials.

The 28-year-old right-hander, who is reportedly set to make over $18 million in 2020, was the MLB leader in batters hit by pitch last season with 19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu