Christian Bale's GT40 from 'Ford v. Ferrari' is racing to the auction block

'Ford v. Ferrari' star Christian Bale is an actor, and so is the car he drove in the film.

The light blue Ford GT40 Bale's Ken Miles character races in the 1966 24 Hours of LeMans was built by Superformance, a replica car company that specializes in vintage models like the iconic racing machine.

Superformance provided two GT40s for the making of the film, each used as "hero" cars for close-up shots. The original still exists, but is worth at least $10 million today and far too valuable to put through the rigors of movie production.

Company CEO Lance Stander told Fox News Autos both of the cars sold to private buyers within 48 hours of being returned from the filmmakers earlier this year, but now one is set to be sold again at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Fla., in January, where the Ford Mustang from "Bullitt" will also be offered.

The right-hand-drive coupe still wears its costume from the film, including period-correct Smiths gauges, and is powered by a modern 511 cubic-inch V8 built by Roush that puts out around 600 hp.

Superformance sells GT40 "kits" without drivetrains starting at $130,000, while a finished car like this one would run in the $250,000-$300,000 range if purchased new.

