Chicago Auto Show: 2021 Mercedes-Benz Weekender camper van sleeps 4

Who needs a vacation home?

Mercedes-Benz is introducing its first pop-up camper for sale in the U.S.

The Metris minivan-based Weekender has a roof-mounted tent that’s accessed from inside the cabin and equipped with a two-person memory foam mattress and USB charging ports for lights and accessories. The tent is protected by a solid cover with roof racks for skis, surfboards, etc.

The second-row seat also converts into a two-person bed, and the front captain’s chairs swivel 180-degrees to face the passenger compartment while the vehicle is parked.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering a list of accessories that includes solar power for equipment, a pull-out awning, mosquito netting for the rear door openings, a tent that connects to the tailgate, and a pull-out kitchenette.

MORE FROM THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Pricing for the Weekender hasn’t been announced, but the passenger version of the diesel-powered Metris starts around $35,000. The first 100 Weekenders sold will come with a one-year pass to the U.S. National Park System.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP