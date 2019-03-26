Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel could be the most powerful

Chevrolet looks like it's about to best its crosstown rivals offering the most powerful diesel engine in the light-duty pickup segment.

The all-new 3.0-liter inline-6-cylinder Duramax turbodiesel is set to launch this summer in several Silverado trims.

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO TEST DRIVE:

After a leaked dealer document that revealed its specs to be 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque was published on Jalopnik, Chevrolet confirmed that the numbers are correct.

Both figures are higher than those for the Ford F-150's 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6, which is rated at 250 hp and 440 lb. Meanwhile, Ram’s 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is currently on hiatus, but will return soon and put out 260 hp and 442 lb-ft when it was last available in the brand's 1500 truck.

THE 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO HD IS THE STRONGEST PICKUP IN AMERCA...FOR NOW

Although Ram could crank up the power before its engine hits showrooms, it’s not likely that Ford will anytime soon, but the diesel F-150 is the current fuel economy leader at 30 mpg.

Chevy hasn’t yet revealed how far its diesel truck can go on a gallon, or its maximum towing and hauling capacity, but did say the engine would sell for the same premium over the 5.3-liter gas V8 as its 6.2-liter V8 option does: $2,495 on LT, RST, LTZ and High Country trims, all with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain will also be an option for the GMC Sierra.

THE 2019 GMC SIERRA'S TAILGATE ROCKS: