Chevrolet loses money selling cheap Corvettes, report says

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at a bargain basement price less than $60,000.

If the mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray’s $59,995 price seems like good deal, that’s because it is.

But maybe not for Chevrolet. Motor Trend reports that Chevy will take a loss on every Stingray sold for under $79,995, which is enough to get you a well-optioned 3LT trim level coupe equipped with a Z51 performance package.

This Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51 has a list price of $76,945.

This Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51 has a list price of $76,945. (Chevrolet)

However, if you check all the boxes on the options list to add things like a computer-controlled suspension, upgraded wheels and a set of leather travel bags, it’s possible to get the price of a Stingray coupe at just over $103,000. And that’s before the inevitable high-performance Z06 and ZR1 models arrive, the latter of which will reportedly be a 900 hp all-wheel-drive hybrid that will likely eclipse the old ZR1’s price of $120,900.

If you’re more interested in one of the cheap ones, you should act fast. The “senior GM source” that dished on the Stingray’s discount to Motor Trend said that the base price will be raised for 2021.

Chevrolet probably isn't too worried about meeting its high-end quota, as the entry-level front-engine Stingray coupe accounted for just one-third of last year's sales when the full lineup of models was available.

