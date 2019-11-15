Chevrolet has built the last front-engine Corvette

The Corvette has left the building … for now.

The last front-engine Chevrolet Corvette was built at GM’s Bowling Green, Ky., factory on Thursday, according to the automaker.

The 2019 Z06 rolled off the line a few weeks later than planned due to the 40-day UAW strike. The black-over-red coupe already has a buyer who paid a whopping $2.7 million for it at a charity auction in June supporting the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Chevrolet will now finish reengineering the plant to manufacture the all-new mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray. Production of the $59,995 Stingray coupe is set to begin in February with a convertible to follow later in the year.

