Chevrolet has built the last front-engine Corvette

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at a bargain basement price less than $60,000.

The Corvette has left the building … for now.

The last front-engine Chevrolet Corvette was built at GM’s Bowling Green, Ky., factory on Thursday, according to the automaker.

The 2019 Z06 rolled off the line a few weeks later than planned due to the 40-day UAW strike. The black-over-red coupe already has a buyer who paid a whopping $2.7 million for it at a charity auction in June supporting the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Chevrolet will now finish reengineering the plant to manufacture the all-new mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray. Production of the $59,995 Stingray coupe is set to begin in February with a convertible to follow later in the year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu