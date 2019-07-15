Chevrolet confirms Stingray name for all-new mid-engine Corvette

The first mid-engine Corvette will wear another familiar name: Stingray.

Chevrolet has confirmed that the all-new sports car will debut with the entry-level moniker when it is unveiled on July 18.

After nearly three dormant decades, Chevy resurrected the Stingray trim level when the seventh-generation car came out in 2014. It was followed by the higher performance Grand Sport, Z06 and ZR1, all of which are set to end production in the coming months ahead of the eighth-generation model.

The last of those will be a black Z06 that was sold at a Barrett-Jackson charity auction for $2.7 million.

Aside from the redesigned Corvette and Stingray badges and the styling of the car, which chauffeured GM CEO Mary Barra through New York City in April while it was wrapped in a camouflage pattern, the only official release on the vehicle has been an image of its steering wheel. The two-spoke unit featuring paddle shifters and a squared-off shape meant to evoke that of a racing car’s wheel.

Various leaks and rumors surrounding the 2020 Corvette Stingray point to a V8-powered machine with around 500 horsepower, although it’s not yet clear if a manual transmission will be offered.

More will be revealed at the 2020 Corvette’s official unveiling in California on Thursday night.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE