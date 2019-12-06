Chase Elliott named NASCAR's most popular driver again

Some things never change.

Chase Elliott was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver by fans for the second straight season.

“Honored to have two,” Elliott said at the NASCAR awards ceremony Thursday night in Nashville. “It’s really more than a trophy or award. It is about the people you see at the race track.”

Elliott’s father, Bill, won the award 16 times, and someone named Elliott or Earnhardt has won it every year since 1990 when Darrell Waltrip took the honor.

Elliott won three races in 2019 and finished the season 10th in the standings, but won the award ahead of champion Kyle Busch, with Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five in voting.

