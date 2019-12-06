Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin penny-bombed Kyle Busch's bed to pay off bet

It’s payback time. 2019 NASCAR Cup runner-up Martin Truex Jr. settled a bet with champion Kyle Busch in the most annoying way possible.

The two, along with their Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, were stuck in traffic in New York City ahead of the season finale in November when Busch wagered he could get out and run to the hotel faster than the car would get them there. He did, so Truex and Hamlin were each on the hook for $300.

Hamlin paid in the traditional way, but in Nashville on Thursday ahead of the NASCAR awards ceremony Truex had his crew take 30,000 pennies out of the bank and put them in a sack he planned to leave in Busch’s room.

While they were there, Hamlin decided to step things up a notch and dumped the pennies on the bed, stuffing some in the pillowcases. He then jumped on top and made ‘penny angels’ in an Instagram video.

Busch was asked about it that evening and said it might be easier to just order some extra blankets and sheets and sleep on top of the mess, rather than try to clean it up.

