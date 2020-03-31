Celtics' Jayson Tatum was nervous after Marcus Smart's positive coronavirus test: 'Any of us could have it'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum said he was uneasy while awaiting results from his coronavirus test after finding out earlier this month that teammate Marcus Smart had tested positive for the virus despite showing no symptoms.

The 22-year-old forward said he spent a week-and-a-half at his home in Boston completely isolated from everyone, including his son.

“That was the longest I’ve ever been in the same place as him and I couldn’t see him,” Tatum said on the “Good N’ Plenty” podcast Monday. “I was FaceTiming with him every night. I was FaceTiming with him throughout the day.”

Tatum and the rest of the Celtics had to be tested after Smart tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was scary when Smart found out that he had it and he didn’t have any symptoms,” Tatum said. “So it was like ‘wow, any of us could have it at this point.’”

Smart announced Sunday on Twitter that he has since been cleared by the Massachusetts Department of Health.

“Corona Free as of two days ago,” his message read. “Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected [sic] by this. Stay safe and stay together--apart!”

Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood, and Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz are all NBA players who have been cleared after testing positive for the virus.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 after Gobert was the first confirmed case in the league. There has been no timetable as to if or when the season will resume.

Fox News’ Daniel Cannova contributed to this report.