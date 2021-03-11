Cute and powerful Canoo electric pickup is the antithesis of Tesla's Cybertruck

Add one more entry to the expanding electric pickup segment.

California-based startup Canoo has released images of a cute and curvaceous compact pickup it plans to have in production by 2023.

The trucklet is built on the same platform as the company’s upcoming line of electric vans and is about the same length as a Toyota Rav4. Maximum power for an all-wheel-drive version is quoted at 600 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque, which would make it one of the most powerful pickups on the market today. Canoo hasn’t released a tow rating, but said it can carry a payload up to 1,800 pounds.

The snub-nosed extended cab is the antithesis of Tesla’s edgy Cybertruck and features a six-foot bed that can be stretched to eight feet with a floor extension and barn door style tailgate. Additional clever features include bedsides that can fold open into tables, pop-out side steps that double as lockable storage drawers and a front trunk with a door that doubles as a shelf.

Canoo will also offer a slide-in camper pod and roof basket with off-road lighting for adventuring. Just don’t expect to go too far into the wilderness as the pickup has an estimated range of 200 miles per charge.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the similarly sized commercial van Canoo plans to start selling next year starts at $33,000.

By the time the pickup enters production at a "microfactory" somewhere in the U.S., it will have plenty of competition from the Lordstown Endurance, Rivian R1T, GMC HUMMER EV, Tesla Cybertruck and electric Ford F-150, which are all scheduled to go on sale by 2022.