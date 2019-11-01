California teen crashes car 6 hours after getting license

It was bad, but it could’ve been much worse.

Police in Fullerton, Calif., posted a story to Instagram this week about an 18-year-old who had his driver’s license for just six hours before wrecking his Mazda Miata as he tried to beat a yellow light and collided with another car.

But there was one thing he did correctly that may have saved his life.

Photos of the aftermath show the black convertible wrapped around a utility pole with the passenger side bashed into the unoccupied seating area. According to KTLA neither driver was seriously injured in the incident. According to the cops, here’s why:

“He walked away from this collision without injury for one reason and one reason only: he was wearing his seatbelt. Seatbelts save lives.”

Lesson learned.

