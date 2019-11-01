Expand / Collapse search
California teen crashes car 6 hours after getting license

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It was bad, but it could’ve been much worse.

(Fullerton PD)

Police in Fullerton, Calif., posted a story to Instagram this week about an 18-year-old who had his driver’s license for just six hours before wrecking his Mazda Miata as he tried to beat a yellow light and collided with another car.

(Fullerton PD)

But there was one thing he did correctly that may have saved his life.

(Fullerton PD)

Photos of the aftermath show the black convertible wrapped around a utility pole with the passenger side bashed into the unoccupied seating area. According to KTLA neither driver was seriously injured in the incident. According to the cops, here’s why:

“He walked away from this collision without injury for one reason and one reason only: he was wearing his seatbelt. Seatbelts save lives.”

Lesson learned.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu