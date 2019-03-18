Cadillac CT5 revealed ahead of New York Auto Show debut

Cadillac is sticking with sedans, even as it adds SUVs to its lineup.

GM’s luxury brand has revealed the new CT5, which will replace the CTS next year.

The midsize fastback four-door debuts a new style for the brand that was previewed by the swoopy Escala concept of 2016, with slim horizontal headlights and a signature kink in the rear roof pillar.

Cadillac says the CT5 will initially be offered with a choice of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or 3.0-liter turbo V6, both paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, but it hasn’t yet detailed their specifications. The car will be making its public debut at the New York International Auto Show, and more information will be released then.

The CT5 will be built at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Michigan, where the CTS is currently manufactured. It may also serve to supplant the CT6, which is currently scheduled to end production in the U.S. in January.

Later this year, Cadillac is introducing the XT6 large crossover, which will also fill some of the gap created by the possible discontinuation of the CT6. A smaller CT4 is also rumored to be in the works to replace the recently-discontinued ATS sedan, but it has not yet been confirmed for U.S. sale.

