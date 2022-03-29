Bubba Wallace's NASCAR crew suspended 4 races for loose wheel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three members of Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Cup Series team have been suspended for four races each after a wheel fell off Wallace's car at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Sunday.

Wallace's 23XI Racing Toyota Camry lost the wheel in Turn 16 on lap 45 of the 68 lap race to score a 38th place finish among 39 cars.

His crew chief, jackman and rear tire changer responsible were all penalized.

Several teams have been issued similar penalties already this year as NASCAR has made the issue a priority with the all-new Next Gen car's switch from five lug nuts to a single lug design, as is used in many other racing series.

23XI Racing will not appeal the penalties, according to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bop Pockrass.