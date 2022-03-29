Expand / Collapse search
Bubba Wallace's NASCAR crew suspended 4 races for loose wheel

23XI driver lost a wheel on the 45th lap

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Three members of Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Cup Series team have been suspended for four races each after a wheel fell off Wallace's car at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Sunday.

Wallace lost his wheel on the 45th lap of the race at the Circuit of The Americas.

Wallace lost his wheel on the 45th lap of the race at the Circuit of The Americas. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Wallace's 23XI Racing Toyota Camry lost the wheel in Turn 16 on lap 45 of the 68 lap race to score a 38th place finish among 39 cars.

The new Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series car's wheels features a single lug design.

The new Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series car's wheels features a single lug design. (NASCAR on FOX)

His crew chief, jackman and rear tire changer responsible were all penalized.

Wallace was scored in 38th place.

Wallace was scored in 38th place. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Several teams have been issued similar penalties already this year as NASCAR has made the issue a priority with the all-new Next Gen car's switch from five lug nuts to a single lug design, as is used in many other racing series.

23XI Racing will not appeal the penalties, according to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bop Pockrass.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos