Brad Keselowski pulls off amazing reverse pit stop at Talladega

Brad Keselowski finished Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega in 13th place, but he was still very lucky.

During one pit stop, the #2 Ford Mustang driver lost control as he was entering pit road and sent his car into a 180-degree spin that happened to end in his stall.

Since he came to rest completely within the lines, it was deemed a legal stop and his crew didn’t miss a beat jumping over the wall to get him fuel and tires.

CHASE ELLIOTT LEADS CHEVROLET SWEEP AT TALLADEGA NASCAR RACE

Keselowski then did a smoky half-donut to get heading in the right direction again and reentered the race.

Afterward, he tweeted his thanks to the crew for “adapting to overcome,” and said he felt “like an idiot,” but appreciated the cheers from the crowd as his team pulled off one of the most unusual pit stops the series has ever seen.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE