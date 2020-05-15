Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Brad Keselowski wins NASCAR Darlington pole position ... from his living room

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
FOX pit reporter Regan Smith previews NASCAR's return to action at the Darlington 400Video

FOX pit reporter Regan Smith previews NASCAR's return to action at the Darlington 400

Veteran race car driver Regan Smith joins Ainsley Earhardt on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

Brad Keselowski won the pole for NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday and he didn’t even have to get in his car.

The starting lineup was chosen by random draws based on the season standings after the four races that were held before the series was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic..

Keselowski won at Darlington in 2018.

Keselowski won at Darlington in 2018. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The first 12 spots were chosen from a group comprised of the top 12 drivers in the standings before the season was suspended, and the same method used separately for places 13-24 and 25-36. The final four positions were assigned to the highest non-chartered teams in the standings. Keselowski is sitting in 10th place after four races and won at Darlington in 2018.

Watching the live draw from home, he tweeted “1st. Wooooo” and joked with a GIF from the TV show “Friends” that it was his second pole at the track, but the first he won from his living room.

Alex Bowman will be starting alongside Keselowski on the front row, followed by Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.

Ryan Newman has seven top five finishes at Darlington Raceway

Ryan Newman has seven top five finishes at Darlington Raceway (Oscar Mayer)

Ryan Newman, who is making his first start since suffering a brain injury during a dramatic last-lap crash at the Daytona 500, will be starting in 21st position at the same track where he recently ran a few test laps to prove his fitness to return to the series and said he beat last year’s pole speed as he did.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's The Real Heroes 400, which will be broadcast live on Fox at 3:30 pm ET:

  1. Brad Keselowski              
  2. Alex Bowman    
  3. Matt DiBenedetto           
  4. Kyle Busch          
  5. Aric Almirola      
  6. Kevin Harvick    
  7. Ryan Blaney       
  8. Jimmie Johnson
  9. Joey Logano      
  10. Denny Hamlin   
  11. Chase Elliott      
  12. Matt Kenseth    
  13. Clint Bowyer      
  14. Cole Custer        
  15. Martin Truex Jr.
  16. Austin Dillon      
  17. Bubba Wallace 
  18. William Byron   
  19. Corey LaJoie      
  20. Erik Jones           
  21. Ryan Newman  
  22. Kurt Busch         
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.        
  24. Chris Buescher  
  25. Ryan Preece      
  26. Garrett Smithley              
  27. Quin Houff         
  28. Christopher Bell
  29. Tyler Reddick     
  30. JJ Yeley
  31. Michael McDowell          
  32. Joey Gase           
  33. Ty Dillon             
  34. John Hunter Nemechek 
  35. Brennan Poole  
  36. Reed Sorenson  
  37. Daniel Suarez    
  38. Timmy Hill
  39. BJ McLeod         
  40. Josh Bilicki         

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos