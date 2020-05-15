Brad Keselowski wins NASCAR Darlington pole position ... from his living room

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Brad Keselowski won the pole for NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday and he didn’t even have to get in his car.

The starting lineup was chosen by random draws based on the season standings after the four races that were held before the series was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic..

The first 12 spots were chosen from a group comprised of the top 12 drivers in the standings before the season was suspended, and the same method used separately for places 13-24 and 25-36. The final four positions were assigned to the highest non-chartered teams in the standings. Keselowski is sitting in 10th place after four races and won at Darlington in 2018.

Watching the live draw from home, he tweeted “1st. Wooooo” and joked with a GIF from the TV show “Friends” that it was his second pole at the track, but the first he won from his living room.

Alex Bowman will be starting alongside Keselowski on the front row, followed by Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.

Ryan Newman, who is making his first start since suffering a brain injury during a dramatic last-lap crash at the Daytona 500, will be starting in 21st position at the same track where he recently ran a few test laps to prove his fitness to return to the series and said he beat last year’s pole speed as he did.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's The Real Heroes 400, which will be broadcast live on Fox at 3:30 pm ET:

Brad Keselowski Alex Bowman Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Busch Aric Almirola Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson Joey Logano Denny Hamlin Chase Elliott Matt Kenseth Clint Bowyer Cole Custer Martin Truex Jr. Austin Dillon Bubba Wallace William Byron Corey LaJoie Erik Jones Ryan Newman Kurt Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chris Buescher Ryan Preece Garrett Smithley Quin Houff Christopher Bell Tyler Reddick JJ Yeley Michael McDowell Joey Gase Ty Dillon John Hunter Nemechek Brennan Poole Reed Sorenson Daniel Suarez Timmy Hill BJ McLeod Josh Bilicki

